CRH Foundation holding Reverse Raffle fundraiser to help clinic

Columbus Regional Health Foundation is holding its Reverse Raffle next week to benefit the VIMcare Clinic.

The 27th annual Reverse Raffle is Sept. 30th on the grounds of the CRH Tech Center, near the Columbus Municipal Airport. This year’s event will include the traditional Reverse Raffle, live music, dinner and drinks. Musical performances will include Southern Indiana Taiko, Soul Patch and Three Beards Strummin’.

The annual event is the largest fundraiser for VIMCare Clinic. Proceeds from the annual raffle make up about a third of the clinic’s budget. The VIMCare Clinic provides medical services for the uninsured and underinsured patients in the community. The clinic was previously called Volunteers in Medicine.

Next week’s event is a return to a live, in-person format after going virtual for two years due to the pandemic.

Tickets to the event and single raffle tickets are still available. To buy dinner and/or raffle tickets and for more information visit www.crh.org/raffle