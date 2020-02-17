CRH donates supplies to help with virus outbreak in China
Columbus Regional Health made a donation worth about $25,000 to help efforts against the coronavirus spread in Wuhan, China.
The hospital donated 10,000 masks and other personal protective equipment to medical and care providers in Wuhan last month.
According to the hospital, the donation was made possible through Cummins representatives. Cummins has three plants in Wuhan, China, where the current international outbreak of coronavirus first originated.