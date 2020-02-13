CRH continues to gather info on how to use Fair Oaks space

While the city of Columbus has been going through a public process to identify how it plans to develop its share of Fair Oaks Mall, the vision for Columbus Regional Hospital’s section has been less defined in the public eye.

On preliminary conceptual drawings, the hospital will use the western portion of the facility including the Carson’s space but there have been no details on what that might include.

Hospital CEO Jim Bickel explained the hospital’s planning at a meeting this week. He said the goal is to provide more access and convenience to the community the hospital serves.

That will involve bringing together some functions that are now spread through various corners of the community including doctor’s offices, to imaging and rehab services.

Bickel said the hospital has been working to gather input from patients, their families, hospital employees and others in the community.

Bickel said the hospital’s goal is to finish up the information gathering in a few weeks and to have a design plan for the building by the end of the year.

