CRH closing Wellness Center for rest of December

Columbus Regional Health is announcing that the CRH Wellness Center is being closed for the rest of December, with the hope to reopen on January 4th.

The hospital announced that with the spread of COVID-19 at an all-time high, that it would close the center and suspend ongoing classes to try to limit the spread of the disease. The center leadership and fitness instructors are encouraging residents to continue to take part in solo exercise plans or by including household members in group fitness activities.

CRH says the decision to close was made to keep Wellness Center customers as safe as possible.