CRH chief medical officer to step down after 21 years

Columbus Regional Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Tom Sonderman will be retiring after serving in the role for 21 years.

According to the hospital, Sonderman joined the hospital staff as an emergency physician in 1989. He was one of the founding members of The Emergency Physicians Incorporated Columbus, or EPIC, group. He served as CRH Chief of Staff from 2001 through 2002, and became Chief Medical Officer role in 2003.

Under Sonderman’s leadership, the hospital launched the PromptMed urgent care center, started the hospitalist programs for children and adults and created Columbus Regional Health Physicians. Sonderman plans to retire in March.

The hospital will promote Associate Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lee Kiser to Chief Medical Officer after Sonderman’s retirement. Kiser has been working at CRH for more than 20 years. In addition to his leadership role, he also continues to see patients as a hospitalist.