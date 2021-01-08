CRH begins COVID-19 vaccines for elderly

Columbus Regional Health will begin vaccinating anyone who is 80 or older for COVID-19, starting today. According to the hospital, that is the the latest population identified as eligible by the Indiana State Department of Health

Vaccinations also continue for healthcare personnel at CRH.

All vaccinations conducted by CRH are taking place at the standalone vaccination clinic on Keller Avenue, just west of the hospital campus.

Those who are eligible can begin finding and scheduling appointments through the state website at www.ourshot.in.gov starting at 9 a.m. this morning.

You can get more information at crh.org/vaccine, but all registrations must be made through the state site.