CRH announces winners of new nursing awards program

Columbus Regional Health is announcing the winners of a revamped nursing awards program.

According to the hospital, the annual awards now are meant to honor those who exemplify the system’s The Way We Care model and are now called the The Way We Care Excellence in Nursing awards. Members of the hospital’s Nursing Shared Governance Council worked closely with leadership at CRH to ensure the nomination process is equitable and unbiased for all of the nominations.

There were 30 nominees for this year’s awards in three categories – Nurse of the Year, Patient Care Tech of the Year, and Friend of Nursing.

Cari Wheeler was recognized as Nurse of the Year, Madelynn Burns as Patient Care Tech of the Year and Andrea Valentine as Friend of Nursing,

Each of the winners received a certificate, pin, and a custom-made jacket. Their departments will also be presented with a plaque to display throughout the year.

You can get more information here: https://www.crh.org/healthy-tomorrow/story/healthy-tomorrow/2024/12/18/nursing-shared-governance-presents-first-annual-the-way-we-care-excellence-in-nursing-awards