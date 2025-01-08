CRH announces partnership with Cleveland Clinic

Columbus Regional Health Press Release

Cleveland Clinic and Columbus Regional Health are pleased to announce an exciting program membership as Columbus Regional Health accepts the invitation to join Cleveland Clinic Connected.

Cleveland Clinic Connected is a robust program that provides members with access to this world-class healthcare institution’s wealth of knowledge to enhance patient experience and care, safety, and outcomes. The goal of the program is to build a global network of independent, like-minded, quality-focused organizations that have a positive impact on patient care around the world.

Cleveland Clinic approached Columbus Regional Health as a potential member, based on CRH’s high performance in quality and safety through publicly reported metrics, and extended official membership to join the program. Columbus Regional Health is pleased to join the program as one of two initial members in the United States and the only Indiana health system to be a part of the Cleveland Clinic Connected program.

“Our goal with the Cleveland Clinic Connected program is to connect like-minded healthcare systems together and positively impact patients no matter where they live,” said Tommaso Falcone, MD, Cleveland Clinic Executive Vice President & President, International & Emerging Markets. “Together we are aligned in our outcomes, our concept of a patient-first culture and strong quality parameters. We are excited to welcome Columbus Regional to the Cleveland Clinic Connected program.”

As a Cleveland Clinic Connected member, CRH is enabled to more rapidly accelerate the already great service line, program and initiative work, amplify patient care and experience, and more robustly support its workforce members, providers, and physicians. CRH clinicians will be able to access educational opportunities either at Cleveland Clinic or through distance learning, as well as best practices and protocols that are used at Cleveland Clinic locations worldwide. CRH physicians will also be able to request input from Cleveland Clinic subspecialists regarding complex cases. In addition, CRH’s staff can access Cleveland Clinic’s continuous quality improvement and advisory services, plus education and training including clinical observership programs.

“CRH shines when we are at the forefront of innovative, creative, and critical initiatives that affect our organization, the patients we care for, and the communities we serve,” said Jim Bickel, CEO of Columbus Regional Health. “The Cleveland Clinic Connected program provides a depth of resources and best practices in clinical and operational excellence. Pair that with the current culture, compassion, and clinical expertise of Columbus Regional Health, and you’ll have a healthcare program unmatched in the state of Indiana.”

Experts from Cleveland Clinic work with hospitals and health systems to ensure the highest standards of patient care delivery, enhancing operational efficiencies and supporting the professional development and education of clinical and non-clinical staff. Cleveland Clinic and Columbus Regional Health are working together to identify strategic focus areas, which will begin with specific service lines and expand as the program advances.

“Our organization has a long and robust history in this area,” said Steve Baker, President and Chief Operating Officer of Columbus Regional Health. “We know our patients, our workforce, and the communities we serve best. The Connected program allows Columbus Regional Health to maintain our independence and local decision making, while expanding our services, care, and quality further, faster.”