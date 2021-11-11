CRH announces new tool to detect lung cancer earlier

Columbus Regional Health’s Lung Institute is announcing that it is the first hospital in the state to offer a new program that uses a robotic navigation and cone beam CT scan with augmented fluoroscopy to diagnose lung cancer.

The hospital says that the ION program diagnoses potential lung cancer earlier and in a minimally invasive manner. Lung cancers found in stages 1 or 2 can lead to significantly higher survival rates.

The head of the Lung Institute, Dr. Deepakar Sharma said the technology will help reach areas of the lung that have been completely inaccessible in the past.

You can get more information at crh.org/lung