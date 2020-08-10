CRH announces new executive in charge of nursing

Columbus Regional Health is announcing the promotion of a new vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer. Staci Glick will be taking on the executive role after being with the health system for 20 years in various clinical and leadership roles.

Glick has completed her bachelors in nursing and her masters in nursing leadership in healthcare systems.

Glick will oversee nursing practice for the health system, nursing leadership development, staff engagement, patient experience and clinical quality. She lives with her family in Elizabethtown.