CRH announced partnership program with Cleveland Clinic

Columbus Regional Health is partnering with a renowned Ohio-based medical facility, one of only two hospitals in the country chosen for the Cleveland Clinic Connected program.

According to CRH, the program provides access to the Cleveland Clinic’s knowledge to improve patients’ experiences, care, safety and ultimately outcomes of their treatment. The program is building a worldwide network of like-minded organizations with a focus on quality to have a positive impact on patient care worldwide.

CRH CEO Jim Bickel explains how the local hospital became involved in the selection process almost two years ago.

Steve Baker, President and Chief Operating Officer at CRH said The Cleveland Clinic reached out to CRH to be considered for the program, based on the local hospital’s high-ranking in performance metrics, particularly in quality and safety.

Bickel said the partnership will allow the local hospital to maintain its independence and local decision making while also expand services, care and quality.

The partnership will provide several benefits to local medical care including allowing CRH clinicians to take part in educational opportunities either at Cleveland Clinic or through distance learning. CRH physicians will also be able to request input from Cleveland Clinic experts on complex cases. The Cleveland Clinic will also be making available quality improvement services and other training opportunities.

Cleveland Clinic and Columbus Regional Health are working together to identify strategic focus areas, which will begin with specific services and expand as the program advances.