CRH and IUPUC partnering for athletes’ sports medicine care

Columbus Regional Health is partnering with IUPUC to be the school’s exclusive provider of sports medicine and athletic training services, they announced this week.

IUPUC will host dedicated certified athletic training services to support the school athletes in a variety of sports. The partnership will also extend to services such as injury screening and management. The athletes will have access to the orthopedics and sports medicine specialty providers and staff at CRH.

Todd Hostetler, Columbus Regional Health Wellness manager said the hospital is proud “to be a part of the development of collegiate athletics in Columbus and look forward to the opportunity to provide immediate sports medicine care to these athletes.”