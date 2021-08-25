CRH adds new visitor restrictions due to COVID-19 spread

New restrictions on visitations at Columbus Regional Health go into effect today, due to the spread of COVID-19.

Non-COVID-positive patients and those that are not suspected of being positive are now allowed only one visitor at a time. Others waiting to visit a patient must now wait outside the hospital, such as in their vehicle or at home, until visitation is available.

The change is meant to prevent crowding in waiting and common areas in the hospital.

Rules remain in place limiting visitors for non-critical COVID-positive patients and those patients suspected of being positive, to one a day, between 4 and 6 p.m.

COVID patients in the ICU are still not allowed visitors except under special circumstances such as the end of their life.