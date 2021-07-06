Crews to close Jackson County bridge starting today

Contractors are scheduled to close a State Road 135 bridge over Little Salt Creek in Jackson County for up to 3 months, starting today. INDOT says that the bridge will be closed for a resurfacing project about five miles north of State Road 58.

The official detour will follow State Road 46 to Interstate 65 to State Road 58.

E&B Paving Inc. is the contractor for the $2.3 million dollar project which includes several bridge repairs. On Friday, the State Road 135 bridge over Kiper Creek reopened after a superstructure replacement project as part of the same contract. That bridge had been closed since March.

INDOT reminds you to slow down, to use extra caution and to drive without distractions in all work zones. The work depends on the weather and schedules are subject to change.