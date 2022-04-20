Crews painting bridges on Interstate 65 in Shelby County

INDOT says that painting is underway on an Interstate 65 bridge just north of the Bartholomew County line.

Contractors started painting the bridge over Big Blue River in Shelby County late last week. During the work, traffic is being shifted to the outside lane and shoulder of the highway, near the 82 mile maker. The speed limit is reduced to 55 mph in the area.

Crews are working on the southbound bridge now and will complete painting the northbound bridge later this spring or summer. The $640,000 contract is expected to be finished by the end of July. The schedule is dependent on the weather.

INDOT reminds you to use extra caution, to drive without distractions and to be alert to worker safety in construction zones.