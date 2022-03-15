Crews closing State Road 135 in Jackson County for repairs

INDOT crews will be closing State Road 135 at two locations in Jackson County this week while crews replace culverts.

The first closing will be between County Roads 300N and 400N on Wednesday with the second between County Roads 475W and 540N on Thursday. Those are both between U.S. 50 and State Road 58. The closings will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Residents in the area will be able to gain access, but through traffic should find an alternate route.

INDOT reminds you to use extra caution, to avoid distractions, and to consider worker safety when traveling through active work zones.

The schedule is dependent on the weather.