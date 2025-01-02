Crash report turns into Jennings County drug arrest

Jennings County deputies say that what originally appeared to be a crash into a tree led to a drug dealing arrest last weekend.

According to the Jennings County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called to the scene of the suspected crash early on Saturday morning near County Roads 20S and 700W. A witness said a vehicle was off the road and against a tree, but while officers were en route the driver attempted to leave the scene. When they arrived the found the vehicle stopped in the road and soon determined that there had not been a crash and the driver was uninjured.

However, police say that the driver was acting suspiciously and a police dog Dino alerted to the smell of narcotics inside the vehicle. A search of the driver, 23 year old Grant Stuckwisch of Seymour recovered four baggies containing more than 100 pills along with a bottle of a liquid believed to be Bromazolam. A synthetic drug, It is frequently used to enhance the effects of fentanyl and is considered an extremely dangerous substance, police say. They also found two guns in the vehicle.

Stuckwisch was arrested and is facing preliminary felony charges of

Dealing in a Controlled Substance

Possession of a Controlled Substance and

Violation of a Legend Drug Act

Police say the investigation is ongoing and more charges may be possible.