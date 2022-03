A Brownstown woman died in a crash on the west side of Seymour this morning.

Seymour police say that 63-year-old Vicky J. Pittman died in the accident at about 9:31 a.m. in the 5000 block of West Tipton Street.

She was driving west on Tipton Street in her SUV when the vehicle left the road, rolled over and she was ejected from the vehicle.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.