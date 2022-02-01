Crash into stop sign leads to Columbus woman’s arrest

A Columbus woman was arrested on drug charges after allegedly walking away after crashing into a stop sign Saturday.

According to reports from the Columbus Police Department, officers tried to stop a speeding car on 10th Street. The driver then crashed into a stop sign and began walking away from her vehicle. Police stopped the woman and found that she was 44-year-old Angel Tucker of Columbus, and that she didn’t have a valid driver’s license.

A search revealed she was carrying a syringe that police believe contained fentanyl. She was taken into custody and is facing charges for possessing the drug and syringe, as well as drug paraphernalia, plus leaving the scene of an accident and driving while suspended with a prior conviction.