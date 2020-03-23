Crash into parked car leads to drunk-driving charges

A Columbus woman is being accused of crashing into a parked vehicle while driving drunk, then fleeing the scene of the crash.

Police were called to the crash near 13th Street and Lafayette Avenue at about 1:50 Sunday morning. They found the damaged parked car and a suspect’s vehicle with heavy front-end damage and a missing wheel in a near-by alley. They spoke with the driver, 43-year-old Stevona M. Tevis and noticed that she had a strong smell of alcohol on her breath.

She was arrested on preliminary charges of leaving the scene of an accident and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.