Crash into median leads to drunk-driving arrest

Columbus police say a Friday night crash led to a man’s arrest on drunk-driving charges.

A vehicle struck the median at 10th Street and Marr Road at about 11:30 p.m. Friday night. The driver, 23-year-old Tomas G. Silvestre of Columbus, was slurring his words and had trouble maintaining his balance, police say. He also had the smell of alcohol on his breath.

After a blood test at Columbus Regional Hospital, he was taken to the Bartholomew County Jail.