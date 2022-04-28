Crackdown on catalytic converter purchases leads to five arrests

website maker Five employees were arrested yesterday at Johnson County auto scrap businesses in a crack down on the illegal purchase of catalytic converters.

According to reports from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department, the department, along with Edinburgh police, the Johnson County prosecutor’s office the Secretary of State’s office and other area law enforcement, began planning the efforts to stem catalytic converter thefts last year. Catalytic converters are part of the emissions control technology on vehicle exhausts and contain valuable precious metals. Thieves steal the converters off of vehicles and then sell them to scrap yards.

Last fall, authorities conducted educational briefings and audits with local buyers to alert them to new state requirements for the purchase of catalytic converters, including the requirement that sellers have documentation such as a valid vehicle title for each purchased converter.

In February deputies took part in sting operations, where they sold catalytic converters to employees at Cats Plus and Group Metals Recycling without giving the proper paperwork. They also found in a January audit that purchases were made without the proper paperwork at Johnson Recycling.

62-year-old William A. Burton of Edinburgh at Group Metals Recycling, 36-year-old Glen D. Johnson Jr. of Edinburgh at Johnson Recycling and 32-year-old Ashley N. Browning of Edinburgh and 31-year-old Latona D. Bryant of Columbus at Cats Plus, were arrested on preliminary felony charges of unlawful purchase of a catalytic converter. 57-year-old Tammy S. Hill of Trafalgar is being accused of aiding in the unlawful purchase of a catalytic converter.