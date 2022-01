The Indiana Department of Health COVID Strike Team will be holding a free testing and vaccination clinic later this month at the Bartholomew County 4-H Fairgrounds.

The Pfizer and Moderna COVID vaccines will be available, as well as PCR COVID testing.

The clinics will be held from January 26th to the 29th from noon to 8 p.m. at the fairgrounds Family Arts Building off of County Road 200S. No appointment is necessary.