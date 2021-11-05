COVID testing and vaccines return to Bartholomew fairgrounds

The Indiana Department of Health COVID-19 Strike Team will be holding a testing and vaccination clinic on November 12th and 13th from noon to 8 p.m. at the Bartholomew County 4-H Fairgrounds. The team will be set up in the midway area, just off of County Road 200S.

Rapid antigen and PCR tests will be available. There will be Pfizer, Moderna as well as Johnson & Johnson vaccines available. Booster shots are available for all vaccines and children 5 to 11 can receive the Pfizer vaccine.

No appointment is necessary and you are encouraged to walk in.