COVID patient numbers soar at CRH

Columbus Regional Health has set a new record for COVID-19 patients in the hospital.

According to information released yesterday by the Bartholomew County COVID-19 Task Force, CRH had 69 COVID hospitalizations as of Monday. That beats the previous high of 59 set on December 2, 2020 during the peak of the pre-vaccination COVID surge. The last day this year with fewer than 50 COVID patients was January 10th, with 43.

Bartholomew County has also set new records for the number of new COVID-19 cases. Bartholomew County had 204 positive tests on Monday, down from the high of 288 on Jan. 12th. During the worst of the pandemic last winter, the highest single day positive count was only 126.

CRH cautioned earlier this week that many outpatient services are experiencing high patient volumes and you can expect long wait times.

The hospital calls it an unprecedented influx of patients and is asking for compassion for the staff, health care providers and physicians as they deal with the surge.