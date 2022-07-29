COVID hospitalizations grow, still below pandemic highs

Local COVID-19 numbers continue to increase, although they are still much lower than the the pandemic high mark set earlier this year.

The Bartholomew County COVID-19 Community Task Force released updated numbers yesterday, showing 17 patients hospitalized with the disease. That is a new high in the current surge since June 21st, when there were 16 people hospitalized. At the peak of the pandemic in January, there were 70 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in the county.

Bartholomew County and almost all of the surrounding counties continue to be classified as showing high transmission of the disease by the CDC. Brown County shows medium transmission of the disease.

According to the CDC, Bartholomew County residents should: