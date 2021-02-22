COVID death tolls pass 500k; Indiana nears 12k

The U.S. coronavirus death toll passed the half-million mark late Sunday. The umbers come just over a year after the nation saw its very first death linked to COVID-19. Since then, there have been more than 28 million cases of the virus reported.

As of yesterday’s report from the Indiana State Department of Health, Indiana has had 655,541 cases since last March and has had 11,947 deaths from the disease. 35 new deaths were reported in Sunday afternoon’s figures.

In area counties since last March, Bartholomew County has had 147 deaths, Decatur 88, Jennings 44, Jackson 62, Brown 39, Johnson 348 and Shelby County has had 90 deaths. Johnson and Jackson counties reported 2 new deaths in Sunday’s numbers, and Bartholomew County had one new death.