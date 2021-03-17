COVID-19 vaccines available Saturday in Vallonia

Schneck Medical Center, Jackson County Health Department, and Brownstown School Corporation are partnering to offer 300 doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday in Vallonia.

It will be available from 9 to noon at the Vallonia Elementary Gymnasium, on West Commerce Street. The single dose vaccine will be provided to those who make an appointment and meet eligibility requirements provided by the Indiana State Department of Health.

Hoosiers age 45 and up, healthcare workers, first responders and educators can schedule an appointment to receive the vaccine.

To schedule an appointment, call 211 or visit ourshot.in.gov.