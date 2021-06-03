COVID-19 vaccinations offered today in Hope

The Bartholomew County Health Department and Windrose Health’s Mobile Clinic are holding a COVID-19 vaccination clinic today, at Hauser High School in Hope.

The clinic will be giving shots of the Pfizer vaccine. It will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. today in the front parking lot at the school on State Road 9. Registration preferred but walk-ins are welcome. The health department says there will be a free gift for those who get vaccinated.

To register for the clinic, call Windrose at 317-680-9901.

There are several other Bartholomew County clinics slated this month including:

Pfizer vaccine

June 17th 9 a.m. to noon at the McDonald’s parking lot, 11995 N. U.S. 31, Edinburgh. Call Windrose at 317-680-9901 to register

June 17th 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Driftside Home Community Clubhouse, 13540 U.S. 31, Edinburgh. Call Windrose at 317-680-9901 to register

June 28th 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Bartholomew County Fairgrounds Sheriff’s tent. Call the Bartholomew County Healthy Department at 812-379-1555, option 1 to register

Johnson & Johnson vaccine

June 10th 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mill St Deli, 102 Mill St, Elizabethtown. Call the Bartholomew County Health Department at 812-379-1555, option 1 to register

June 18th 9 to 11 a.m. Heartsville Sweets, 100 S Jackson St, Hartsville. Call the Bartholomew County Health Department at 812-379-1555, option 1 to register

June 19th 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. White Diamond Lavender Farm, 9415 E. County Road 800N, Hope. Call the Bartholomew County Health Department at 812-379-1555, option 1 to register.