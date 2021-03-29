COVID-19 task force urges community to continue precautions

The Bartholomew County and Columbus COVID-19 Community Task Force met on Friday and concluded that mask requirements and other restrictions will stay in place for several organizations through at least early May including the city of Columbus, Bartholomew County, local schools and Columbus Regional Health.

The City of Columbus announced that is facilities will remain closed for public meetings through at least May 3rd. Staff and visitors to city buildings will continue to be required to be masked. Bartholomew County government buildings will remain closed to the public through at least May 3rd and staff are being encouraged to weak masks when entering or existing buildings.

Masks will continue to be mandatory for all students, staff and visitors to Bartholomew Consolidated Schools and Flat Rock Haw Creek Schools facilities through the end of the school year. And masks will continue to be mandatory at all Columbus Regional Health facilities for all patients, staff and visitors.

The coalition said that COVID-19 continues to pose a significant risk in our community and state. They urged you to be vigilant and to prioritize safety measures that limit transmission of the virus.

You can get more information at covid19communitytaskforce.org