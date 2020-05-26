COVID-19 Relief Fund for Bartholomew County tops $555k

The United Way of Bartholomew County says that its COVID-19 relief fund has now passed half a million dollars.

Magen Pillar, spokeswoman for the agency, highlighted a recent $5,000 donation by Horizon Bank to the fund which is working with those hit hard by the pandemic.

Pillar says that donations to the fund are being sent to local agencies that work closely with those most in need. Of the more than $555,783 raised so far, United Way has allocated money to nine local agencies which have helped about 2,500 people in need in the community

