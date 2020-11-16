COVID-19 numbers continue to climb in Indiana, locally

It was more record-breaking days for COVID-19 in Indiana over the weekend.

The Indiana State Department of Health is reporting 6,844 new positive cases on Sunday, for a positivity rate of 11.3 percent of those tested over the past week. There are also 22 newly reported deaths bringing the state total to 4,660 since the pandemic started. The highest day so far for positive results was Saturday’s report, which showed 8,315 new cases.

Bartholomew County added 115 new positive cases in Sundays numbers with a positivity rate of 10.4 percent, another record-setting day locally. That brings the total cases since the pandemic started to 2,378 in Bartholomew County. Bartholomew County has had 61 deaths, the most recent last Monday.

Bartholomew and surrounding counties Shelby, Johnson, Brown, Jackson and Jennings are all ranked as orange on the state color coded map, which shows a high community spread for the disease. Decatur County is in the red, or severe spread category.