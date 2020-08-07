COVID-19 indicators remain OK for BCSC schools reopening

Bartholomew Consolidated Schools are still on track to open to students on Monday.

According to the indicators being tracked by the school district, the community is still seeing a moderate spread of COVID-19, with most of the indicators showing a yellow status. THe district shows a decrease in the per capita positive rate trend and COVID-19 hospitalizations are at 7, which remains below the moderate/minimal spread dividing line of 10 hospitalizations.

The school district yesterday announced that teachers are back in the buildings, on what would have been the first day of the school year, preparing for Monday’s opening to students.

You can find more information on the school district plans and current indicator tracking at bcscschools.org.