COVID-19 hospitalizations still running high

More than 50 people continue to be hospitalized for COVID-19 in Bartholomew County, but that is still shy of the all-time high last year of 59 people.

According to the figures released yesterday by the community COVID-19 task force, there are 52 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Bartholomew County. The number has stayed above 50 for most of December, with the most recent dip below that on Dec. 21st with 48. Across the southern Indiana District 8, 51 percent of the intensive are unit beds are being used for COVID-19 patients, 32 percent for other patients and nearly 17 percent of the ICU beds are unoccupied across the district.

According to the task force, about 57 percent of the county’s population is fully vaccinated, or 47,457 residents. State department of health figures show that 18,823 people are fully vaccinated and have received a booster dose of vaccine.

The last Bartholomew County deaths from COVID-19 were two people on Dec. 18th. The highest single day number of deaths from COVID-19, came a year ago on Dec. 29th, with five reported deaths in the county.