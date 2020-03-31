COVID-19 hits CRH staff, doctor

Columbus Regional Health is reporting this morning that three staff members and a doctor have tested positive for COVID-19.

Kelsey DeClue, spokeswoman for the hospital, says the staff members and physician received direct notice of their test result. Anyone who may have worked with or come into direct contact with these employees or physician 14 days prior to their last day of work has been notified.

“In an effort to minimize the risk of virus spread and exposure as much as possible, Columbus Regional Health continues to enforce our increased workforce, patient and public safety precautions such as visitor restrictions, limited entrances and screening at each entrance, encouraging and enabling workforce member who have the option of working remotely to do so, and enhanced cleaning and disinfecting procedures at all facilities. ”

These individuals and Columbus Regional Health are following CDC Guidelines for healthcare workers who test positive.