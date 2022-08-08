Covid-19 Community Task Force Update

The Columbus/Bartholomew County COVID-19 Community Task Force recently released its latest coronavirus numbers, showing continued increases in cases while hospitalizations remain steady.

Based on weekly data last collected on August 2nd, there was an average of 30 new positive cases per day, up from 26 cases the previous week.

Columbus Regional Health’s COVID hospitalizations were at a daily average of 13 patients, the same as the previous week.

For more information about the impact of COVID-19 locally, visit covid19communitytaskforce.org.