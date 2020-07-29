Courts to use space in The Commons for jury selection

Bartholomew County courts will be going across the street to The Commons, as a location for selecting juries.

Bartholomew County Commissioners approved a memorandum of understanding with the city of Columbus and the city parks and recreation department this week, making formal arrangements to rent out The Commons for those functions.

Tammy Johannesen, office manager in Bartholomew Circuit Court, said that it would be an understatement to say that the courts are backed up right now. All three county courts are now working out schedules for upcoming trials with the space available in The Commons to hold the jury selection proceedings, she said.

County Commissioners President Carl Lienhoop said that the agreement would allow the county to use space in The Commons on Tuesdays, and would pay $1,050 a day in rental and cleaning fees for the space.

County Auditor Pia O’Conner said that the expense would likely be reimbursed to the county through the CARES Act funds and County Commissioner Larry Kleinhenz pointed out that without that funding the costs would have to be absorbed by county taxpayers.