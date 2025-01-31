Couple arrested in downtown Columbus drug investigation

A husband and wife have been arrested in Columbus, accused of dealing drugs downtown.

According to the Bartholomew County Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team, investigator’s had been looking into the possibility that 46-year-old Christopher Riddle of Columbus was dealing drugs from his apartment in the 600 block of California Street.

Riddle was already on parole after being sentenced for unlawful firearm possession by

a serious felon, and dealing in cocaine or a narcotics drugs. On Thursday, police and deputies working as the Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team along with the the Columbus Intelligence Led Policing Unit and the parole department served a search warrant at the apartment. That’s where they discovered 33 grams of cocaine, 40 grams of methamphetamine, 29 grams of fentanyl, 5 grams of K2 spice, and drug paraphernalia.

Riddle was arrested on preliminary felony charges of:

-Dealing in cocaine, methamphetamine, and a narcotic drug, Maintaining a common nuisance, and for possessing a syringe and a controlled substance. He is also being charged with possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.

Riddle’s wife, 52-year-old Jami Riddle was also arrested. She is facing preliminary charges of Maintaining a common nuisance, possession of cocaine and of drug paraphernalia.