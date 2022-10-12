County road to close for paving work

Bartholomew County Road 50N will be closing today and Thursday while crews work in the area.

According to the Columbus City Engineer’s Office, All Star Paving will be working from the intersection with U.S. 31 to East 50N from 7 to 4:30 Wednesday and Thursday. Business entrances will remain open during the closure. Resident should use Knollwood Drive to U.S. 31 or County Road 275E as detours.

The work schedule is dependent on the weather. The work will be rescheduled to Thursday and Friday, if it rains.