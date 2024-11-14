County Road 500N closing in Bartholomew County for work

Bartholomew County Road 500N will be closing in some spots over the next few days, while crews work to mill and to pave the road.

According to the Bartholomew County Highway Department, the road will be closing in sections from State Road 9 to the Hartsville Town Limits, Thursday, Friday, Monday and Tuesday. The work schedule is dependent on the weather.

The milling crew from Milestone contractors will start on the section between State Road 9 and County Road 825E today, then move east. The paving crew will then follow after the road is milled. After milling, the road surface will be rough and the joints to bridges will be sudden, so you should use caution if you have to drive on those sections.

The Highway Department says you should avoid the areas if you can and be alert to worker safety in the work zones.