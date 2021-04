The Bartholomew County Highway Department says that County Road 450N, between Marr Road and State Road 9, will be closed for maintenance for the remainder of the week from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., on weekdays. Milestone Contractors will be milling, wedging, and paving the entire road.

C.R. 450N will remain closed through Friday, April 16th. Bartholomew County Highway Department officials advise drivers to avoid the area and take an alternate route.