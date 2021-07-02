County Road 200S closing for paving project

Part of Bartholomew County Road 200S will be closing next week for road paving.

The city engineer’s office says that contractors will be milling and paving from the city limits on the west to about 300 feet west of Interstate 65. That means the road will be closed from Catalina Drive to Red Fox Trail, including the intersection with Terrace Lake Road. Residents on 200S and Catalina Court will be given limited access to reach their homes.

The work will start on Tuesday and run through Friday, July 16th weather permitting.

All Star Paving is the contractor for the work and the funding comes from the Indiana Community Crossing matching grant program.