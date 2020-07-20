County Road 200S bridge set to close today

INDOT says that contractors are scheduled to close Bartholomew County Road 200S over Interstate 65, starting today, as crews demolish the bridge over Interstate 65.

You will see intermittent stoppages up to 20 minutes at a time on the interstate between 9 p.m. at night and 6 a.m. in the morning for about a week as the work goes on. You are encouraged to use an alternate route or allow yourself extra travel time if you would normally be using the interstate during those hours.

The County Road 200S bridge and the Carr Hill Road bridge will both be closed at the same time, complicating travel on the west side of the city of Columbus. The official detour would take Terrace Lake Road to Goeller Boulevard to State Road 46/Jonathan Moore Pike.

INDOT also says that starting today westbound State Road 46/Jonathan Moore Pike near the new overpass will be reduced to a single lane. Traffic eastbound into downtown Columbus will have two lanes of traffic open, with the traffic shifted.

INDOT asks that you slow down, use extra caution and drive without distractions in work zones. All the work is dependent on the weather.