County opens bids for sheriff’s department cameras

Bartholomew County is moving forward with plans to equip deputies with body cameras and cameras for their patrol cars.

The County Commissioners opened two bids yesterday for the suite of equipment. The bids for the entire 5-year project ranged from about $692,000 from WatchGuard Video of Allen, Texas to $738,000 dollars from Axon Enterprises Inc. of Scottsdale, Arizona.

The department is seeking to purchase 57 camera packages for county deputies.

The sheriff’s department had estimated the total cost of the project, using Axon cameras, would be $738 thousand dollars with $280 thousand dollars in up front first year costs.

The bids were taken under advisement with the sheriff’s department and county IT planning to take a close look at the bids and see if they meet the department’s needs.