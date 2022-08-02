County officials remember employee killed in weekend accident

Bartholomew County officials are mourning the loss of a long-time county employee in a weekend car crash near Versailles.

According to Indiana State Police reports, 66-year-old Lenord “Ray” Sheldon Jr. of Elizabethtown was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on State Road 129 in Ripley County at about 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Bartholomew County Commissioners remembered Sheldon yesterday as a more than 30-year-employee of the county surveyor’s office. Commissioner Larry Kleinhenz said Sheldon was always very professional and very responsive. County engineer Danny Hollander said Sheldon was very particular and accurate in his work.

Troopers say that a pickup was traveling northbound on State Road 129 when the driver crossed the centerline into the path of Sheldon’s southbound car.

His wife, 59-year-old Beth A. Sheldon was a passenger in the car and suffered serious injuries. She was flown by helicopter to University of Cincinnati Hospital.