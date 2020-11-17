County officials look to solve puzzle of rural broadband

Bartholomew County officials are going to explore ways to bring broadband internet to every corner of the county.

The Bartholomew County Commissioners yesterday created a new Bartholomew County Broadband Initiative that will explore ways to find grant money, to use CARES Act funding and to bring private investment to the problem of rural areas without stable, fast internet speed in the county.

Commissioners stressed that their long-time goal for rural broadband has been for the private sector to step up and provide service. But for many remote areas in the county, that has not happened. The initiative will not lead to the county becoming an internet provider itself, commissioners said.

Auditor Pia O’Connor pointed out that the most recent county budget has allocated $450 thousand dollars toward improving broadband access in the county.

The board overseeing the initiative will be led by incoming County Commissioner Tony London. London pointed out that for many residents, there is only one provider of internet service and for some, there are no viable options for broadband internet. The group could hold its first meetings as early as this week and will have a March 15th deadline for their final recommendations.