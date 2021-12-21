County offices, recycling center and landfill closing for holiday

Bartholomew County government offices will be closed Thursday and Friday for the Christmas holiday.

However, the Bartholomew County Solid Waste Management District says that the county landfill and recycling center will be open on Thursday. The recycling center will also close on Friday and the Bartholomew County Landfill will close at 1 p.m. on Friday.

On Christmas Day, Saturday, all district facilities will be closed including the Petersville and Harrison Township convenience sites.