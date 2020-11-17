County office closes due to positive COVID-19 test

The Bartholomew County Assessor’s Office has shut down after a worker there came down with COVID-19 over the weekend.

Bartholomew County Commissioners made the announcement yesterday that the physical office will be closed while staff members quarantine, following the positive case. Other workers in the office are being tested for the virus. Workers will still be working remotely, and assisting customers as possible, according to the commissioners.

County offices have been limited to appointment only. as of last week, due to the increasing cases of COVID-19 cases.