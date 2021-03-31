County Line Road closing near Edinburgh for bridge work

County Line Road over Interstate 65 near Edinburgh will be closing to traffic for up to four months as crews repair the bridge deck.

Indiana Department of Transportation says that the work on the bridge deck overlay project will start on or after Monday on Johnson County Road 800E. The work is expected to be completed by Aug. 28th.

The detour will take traffic on County Roads 550S to 700E to County Road 400S.

The $800,000 contract was awarded to HIS Constructors.

INDOT asks you to slow down, to use extra caution, and drive without distractions in and near all work zones. All work is dependent on the weather and schedules are subject to change.