County judges say cell phones can’t be used in courtrooms

You can’t use your cell phone in or around Bartholomew County courtrooms.

The county’s judges issued guidance this week saying that the county will not introduce new rules regarding recording in the courthouse, instead relying on existing state judicial guidelines.

The state rule forbids broadcasting, televising, recording, or taking photographs in or around the courtrooms. The judges and magistrates say they want to protect jurors, witnesses, victims, parties to a case, confidential informants, and children who are present in the courthouse from being exploited.

Signs will be installed in the courtroom areas informing the public that their phones must be turned off and put away.

Failing to comply, could mean being cited for contempt of court.